Coupon Queen: Don’t forget the fine print

Most store coupons and manufacturer coupons’ terms allow them to be stacked together.

However, we do occasionally see text on coupons such as “Not to be combined with other offers.”

In this case, the store may indeed have had terms for this offer that prohibited the use of coupons with it.

However, since your coupon scanned and was accepted by the register, I would have asked to see the terms of the offer to verify that coupons could not be used on the soap.

If these terms were not published for shoppers, either in the circular or on the store’s website or app, you could have made a case to have the coupon accepted.

“Dear Jill,

I’m not a big fan of rebates. It seems no matter what I do, they get rejected when I send them in.

They weren’t postmarked in time, or I did not cut the right part of the package off the box, or I sent a copy of the receipt when they wanted the original.