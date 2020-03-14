Coupon Queen: Don’t toss those expired or leftover products just yet

After that, I began using my free toothpaste to clean other things. It works just as well on porcelain sinks, and it’s especially good at lifting off the scum that builds up around sink faucets and edges too.

If you have athletic shoes or sneakers that have gotten dirty over time, toothpaste also works well to re-whiten the white, rubber edges of them. (Use an old toothbrush with these methods, of course!)

Another item that I always pick up whenever it’s at low post-coupon prices is dish detergent. This is another product that we frequently see reasonable prices for, especially when purchased with coupons or as part of a larger deal.

The last time I stocked up on it, my store had 22-ounce bottles on sale for $1.79. I found $1 coupons stuck to many of the bottles at my supermarket, and I picked them up for just 79 cents.

Of course, dish detergent is effective for its intended purpose – washing dishes by hand. However, we’ve learned that it is one of the best tools for unclogging a toilet too.

A while back, our toilet became clogged, and no amount of plunging was getting the bowl to drain again. I began searching online for solutions to unclog the toilet, and one idea that kept appearing in search results was a combination of dish soap and hot water.