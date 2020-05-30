Coupon Queen: How has COVID-19 changed the way you shop or prepare for the unexpected?

Our family began eating exclusively out of our freezer and pantry. I never calculated exactly how many months’ worth of food we had on hand in the house or our chest freezer, but it turns out that it’s been enough to last more than ten weeks.

We only placed three grocery orders during this duration for fresh items like produce, milk, orange juice and eggs – as well as our children’s favorite salty snacks!

However, I noticed that as some of our household staples were running low, they were also among some of the more difficult items to get at the store at all: Flour, baking yeast, cornmeal, and cooking oil.

We placed orders at several different stores, all of which were limiting the number of these items we could request to one or two.

I typically don’t keep more than one or two of each of these baking staples on hand, as I don’t bake from scratch terribly often.

Still, like many others faced with unlimited time and many kitchen helpers, we found ourselves making bread, cakes, pizza crusts, and all kinds of delicious foods far more than we previously did.