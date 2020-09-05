Coupon Queen: How to find the best deals?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Hi Jill,

I have always clipped coupons from the newspaper in my area. However, I am interested in learning more ways to save for groceries, retailers, etc. I was not sure how to go about navigating which sites are best, as you know, there are so many scams out there!

Are these services free, or do you pay a small fee to download an app on your phone, and is that normal? Assuming that it makes sense that data rates would apply depending on your carrier, and would you recommend doing so?

Also, will I be able to print coupons from my computer, as well? I read your column all the time; just need to be pointed in the right direction so I can start saving more.

Pat M.”

I’m happy to discuss printable coupons and apps! You are right that there’s a lot of misinformation out there and apps that unnecessarily charge fees. You should never have to pay for coupons, so rule out any apps charging for access for something that should be free.