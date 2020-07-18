Coupon Queen: Lockdown stories of managing outages and shortages

When I was younger and did more camping and canoeing than I do now, I fell to an easy remedy for making ice to keep my food fresh.

I found that the standard paperboard half-gallon milk cartons are useful, especially now that they have plastic screw-top lids. One can rinse them out and allow them to dry. Then fill with water and leave in the freezer until needed.

This produces block ice, rarely available these days from the store. Don’t put more than one in the freezer at a time — too many all at once will cause the frozen food to defrost.

These blocks of ice thaw much more slowly than do bags of crushed ice. They are reusable, too.

I keep several in my freezer so that when there is a power outage, the frozen food will stay frozen much longer. This same technique could be used in the other part of the fridge.

Just take a few of the cartons from the freezer and quickly put in the other section.

This is not a long term solution, but it can buy some time and allow for the use of frozen food before spoilage.

The old saying that fore-warned is fore-armed comes to mind. Do not procrastinate!

Edward S.