Coupon Queen: Make sure you understand your coupons before heading into the shopping crowd

Coupon barcodes do not currently contain a validation field tied to whether or not a shopper’s loyalty card is scanned. So, this is a term of redemption similar to “Limit 2 like coupons per transaction” or “Limit one coupon per household” in that the shopper and cashier will be responsible for enforcement, not the coupon itself.

“Dear Jill,

I have a question about the coupons you find in dispensers on the shelf.

I saw a good deal on some soup the other day, which was 50 cents per can. The coupons in the machine were good for $1 off every four cans. I bought eight and took two coupons. I got excited about 25 cent soup.

When I got to the cash register, the cashier would not let me use both because the coupons say ‘Limit one coupon per transaction.' I am irked that the machine offers as many coupons as I want to take, but the cashier shut it down.

Sara H.

I’ve often said that coupon use is a privilege, not a right.

In this case, the manufacturer of the soup wishes to give each shopper a discount on four cans, but no more than that in the same transaction. They’re within their rights to set the terms and limits on their offers. If you kept your second coupon and plan to return to the store before the sale ends, certainly use it on your next trip for more 25-cent soup.

