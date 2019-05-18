Recently, I’ve received reader email from shoppers who feel that stores are stacking the discount game against them, so they’re fighting back by ignoring coupon limits or testing the limits of what they can get away with.
I don’t condone these actions at all. My readers have noticed as well, and they’ve been sharing their thoughts on these practices.
“Dear Jill,
I read your column regularly. I find many of the questions you address are from people trying too hard to game the system.
You usually, politely, put them in their place. Department store coupons with restrictions: While they may be tricky to read through, it is necessary to understand why those companies are not included.
Department stores that carry more than just their store's brand are not allowed by various manufacturers to offer those discounts on their products.
This is not something new, although in the past it usually was for very high end products.
Shoppers seem to feel more and more entitled. They also seem too lazy to read the details. I have misread things, too, but I do not blame the company.”
Susan H.
"Dear Jill,
People trying to take advantage of the coupon system is nothing new, but the increase in restrictions from brands seems to be met with pushback from shoppers who either want to go back to the 'good old days' of couponing where there were no expiration dates and limits; or, they think they are going to stick it to these 'big companies' by doing what they want and seeing what they can get away with.
Thank you for encouraging responsible couponing. Don't these people realize that brands can just stop issuing coupons completely?”
Marcella C.
“Dear Jill,
I'm tired of these unethical couponers who are doing whatever they want in the name of saving money.
I'm especially bothered by those who buy and sell whole coupon inserts. People say there is nothing wrong with this but it really does affect people.
Do they not realize that the brands can physically pull the inserts from an entire city's newspapers when these people sell them online?
My sister lives in Texas, and her newspaper no longer carries the coupon inserts because of resellers.”
Ellen S.
It’s true that many coupon users do not think there are any consequences to breaking the rules. Some ask, “I’m just one person. Does it matter if I go over the limit/use this coupon on a different product or sell my coupons?”
It does, primarily because it’s never just one person. Fraud is rampant in many areas of consumer coupon usage.
At a coupon industry conference, I heard a representative from a major beverage brand state that the brand was dropping the dollar value of its juice coupons specifically to make them less attractive to coupon resellers. Those that chose to violate the rules by buying and selling these coupons affected everyone who wanted to use their coupons in the future.
My reader, Ellen, correctly notes that brands and coupon insert publishers have permanently pulled their coupon inserts out of newspapers in markets where coupon resale is rampant.
In many of these cases, the coupon inserts being provided for insertion in the paper are being diverted. There have been numerous cases of coupon insert theft in the media over the past few years where thieves are stealing bulk inserts directly from newspapers’ distribution centers.
If the newspapers cannot or will not secure their insert supplies, it does not leave the brands too many other options aside from eliminating the inserts altogether. This hurts us all.
I’ve long been a proponent of simply following the rules – whether they’re printed on a coupon or posted on a store’s coupon policy. No one likes to see changes to couponing that make redeeming coupons more difficult or restrictive.
However, people who rebel against what they view as a “changing system” may be the same people whose actions are responsible for the increase in restrictions that affect each of us.