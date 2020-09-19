Coupon Queen: Readers share savings solutions

I always enjoy hearing how you’re saving and what deals you’ve spotted in “the wild,” so to speak. Whether you’ve been heading back to the stores or shopping from the comfort of your home, you may find that there are some unexpectedly good deals out there.
I’ve slowly been getting back into my in-store shopping routine. On visiting a large, general-merchandise retailer, I was a little surprised to see that some categories of products were already marked down to attractive clearance prices. I spotted all kinds of home décor products at 75% off, Twin and full bed sheets, comforters, closet organizers, bathroom storage caddies, bath towels, and affordable sets of dishes and silverware. What do all of these items have in common? They’re typically sold as back-to-school items for college students outfitting their dorm rooms or apartments.
With so many schools embracing remote learning this year, it makes sense that stores have been left with a plethora of these kinds of housewares, as fewer students are shopping to outfit new residences. If you need any of these kinds of products, it’s a great time to take advantage of savings markdowns.
I also spotted similar deals on items related to outdoor entertaining. At my store, I spotted clearance prices on everything from barbecue grills to patio chairs and cushions, solar accent lighting, and deck planters. With many people on partial or full lockdown throughout the early spring and summer months when these kinds of items would normally have been purchased and enjoyed, stores with excess inventory of outdoor gear are looking to shed it before the fall seasonal items arrive.
I’m not the only one who’s been finding deals, though. Check out some of the creative ideas and finds that readers like you have enjoyed lately:
“Dear Jill,
I could not wait to tell you about the great deal I found this week. My store had 8-packs of yogurt on sale for $1.99. The store had a $1.00 store coupon that could be used on up to three items, but I also had a $1.50-off-2 manufacturer coupon. From you, I have learned that I can stack these together for more savings. I bought two. The store coupon made each package 99 cents, and the other coupon took another 75 cents off each package. This made each package just 24 cents each! I bought these as lunchbox snacks for my daughter. With prices like these, it is so much less expensive to pack her lunch than for her to but it at school.
Carlie E.”
“Dear Jill,
My store had a name brand of rice cereal that was part of a ‘Buy 5’ sale. When you bought five, you would save $1.00 on each box. I noticed that there were some boxes that were marked ‘With Spring Colors,’ and the rice cereal grains were colored. These boxes were included in the sale too, but they were already marked down to $1.49 before the sale. Plus, each one of these boxes had a $1.00 peel-off coupon stuck right on the box. All of that added up to free cereal with 51 cents in overage on each box!
I imagine that in a normal year without the Coronavirus, these boxes would not have still been on the shelves from springtime until now. Because they were, I got quite a deal. Rhonda B.”
“Dear Jill,
Your column about getting one item to get a larger discount on something that you want resonated with me. Our daughter was moving into her first apartment. She was looking at buying a couch, and a local furniture store was having a sale: $500 off any couch when you trade in your old one.
She did not yet own a couch, but our neighbor was throwing one away. It was not in the best shape, but she asked if she could move it to our driveway. She did, and once she picked out her new couch, she had it delivered to our home. The furniture store took away the neighbor’s old couch, and she saved $500 on the new one!
Portia S.”
