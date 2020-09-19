Coupon Queen: Readers share savings solutions

I’m not the only one who’s been finding deals, though. Check out some of the creative ideas and finds that readers like you have enjoyed lately:

“Dear Jill,

I could not wait to tell you about the great deal I found this week. My store had 8-packs of yogurt on sale for $1.99. The store had a $1.00 store coupon that could be used on up to three items, but I also had a $1.50-off-2 manufacturer coupon. From you, I have learned that I can stack these together for more savings. I bought two. The store coupon made each package 99 cents, and the other coupon took another 75 cents off each package. This made each package just 24 cents each! I bought these as lunchbox snacks for my daughter. With prices like these, it is so much less expensive to pack her lunch than for her to but it at school.

Carlie E.”

“Dear Jill,