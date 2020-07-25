Coupon Queen: Saving on restaurants and dining in a post-COVID world

Here is a novel idea that your readers might enjoy. The area where I live usually has food truck festivals in the summertime. With the COVID pandemic, they have all been canceled.

The city will allow the food trucks to appear individually, though. Our local food trucks have opened up request slots online where they announce which neighborhoods they will be visiting on which days.

You can request a time for the truck to come to your driveway or building's parking lot and then enjoy getting take-out food brought to you.

You do have to wear a mask to pay and pick up the food at the truck, but it is fun to have a small slice of normalcy in a less-than-normal world.

So far, we have had visits from a taco truck and an Asian stir-fry truck. Both were wonderful.

I even surprised my husband by scheduling the taco truck to arrive on his birthday!

Donna H.

This is a great tip, and I believe it’s one that may be growing in popularity.