Coupon Queen: Shoppers wonder about safety during COVID-19

Since that time, we’ve been exclusively using curbside pick-up for our groceries.

I order online, choose a pick-up date and time, then drive to the store. The grocery delivery is “contact-free,” with a store staffer placing the bags in the trunk of our car.

We bring the groceries home, unpack them in the garage, wipe each item down with disinfectant, and then bring them into the house.

Our goal has been to make as few trips outside the house as possible, so we schedule grocery orders once every two weeks.

That’s a summary, but the reality is a little more complicated. Since our self-imposed lockdown began, we’ve been shopping at two different stores.

One is a smaller specialty grocery store that primarily carries organic and healthier foods. The other is a traditional supermarket.

With so many people using delivery and pick-up versus shopping in-person in the stores, many of our local supermarkets have become overwhelmed with online orders.

It’s very difficult to schedule a supermarket pick-up time that is fewer than 10 to 14 days from now. Often, we have to wait until new time slots become available at midnight, then log in and try to secure one before others take them.