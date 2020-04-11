Coupon Queen: Skip the lines and the risk of illness with delivery services

Most grocery delivery services charge a fee that ranges from $6-$10 per shipment. One service offers a $15 monthly fee for all orders.

With some stores and services, you can also lower your delivery fee by widening the delivery window too. For example, if I would like my groceries in one hour, I would pay the full price. By accepting a four-hour delivery timespan, my store also lowers the delivery fee.

As many items are in demand at the supermarket right now, note that your delivery order may be subject to substitution. Different retailers and services handle substitutions in different ways.

One of my stores’ delivery apps asks if they are allowed to substitute similar products if the item you wish to buy is currently out of stock.

For example, if the brand of orange juice I chose isn’t available, would I rather receive another brand, or simply get no juice at all? Other services will text you and ask which brand you’d like to substitute.

My daughter uses Shipt regularly, and she enjoys the flexibility of texting with the shopper in real-time while he or she is shopping in the store. She can even ask the shopper to pick up additional items she forgot to add to her initial purchase list.

Many grocery delivery services, whether from a third party or your local store, also offer new customer promotions – typically a percentage off, free delivery, or both. Make sure to look at your site of choice and take advantage of these offers.