Coupon Queen: Skip the lines and the risk of illness with delivery services

“Dear Jill,
With the Coronavirus in the news, I am interested in learning more about grocery delivery services.
I know nothing at all on how to do this.
Lillian C.”
As our country practices social distancing due to COVID-19, it’s understandable that many people might now be considering grocery delivery. This situation is unlike anything we’ve experienced in our lifetimes, and minimizing contact with crowds helps reduce possible exposure.
You might be surprised to learn that your favorite grocery store or supermarket already offers grocery delivery. Visit their website or app, and begin selecting the products you’d like to buy from your store.
Once you’ve completed your shopping list, you’ll pay for your groceries within the website or app. The store will then let you know what time you can expect your groceries to be ready.
Some stores also offer curbside pickup. When the store receives your order, an employee will bag your groceries and bring them to you outside the store in a specially-designated area. You can put them in your vehicle and take them home.
To avoid confusion, I’ll refer to both of these services as “grocery delivery” in this column.
If your store does not offer its own in-house grocery delivery service, you may find that a third-party grocery delivery company may include your store or stores of choice in the list of stores they’ll shop at for you.
Services like Shipt, Instacart, and Peapod will also shop for you, and then deliver your groceries to your residence.
If you prefer to use shopping apps versus shopping on the stores’ or services’ websites, you might also like some of these apps’ time-saving features.
My local supermarket’s app includes a barcode-scanning feature. If you are running out of something at home, scanning the barcode of the product you have in hand at home automatically adds it to your delivery shopping list.
Can you use coupons? If your store of choice offers its own delivery service, you will likely be able to apply the same electronic coupons on your order that you could also use in-store.
One of my local stores’ apps notifies me if there is an electronic coupon for an item I’m buying. Unfortunately, most grocery delivery services do not accept paper manufacturer coupons, but Peapod does take them.
To receive credit, you pay for your order online, then place your coupons in an envelope and give it to your delivery driver.
Most grocery delivery services charge a fee that ranges from $6-$10 per shipment. One service offers a $15 monthly fee for all orders.
With some stores and services, you can also lower your delivery fee by widening the delivery window too. For example, if I would like my groceries in one hour, I would pay the full price. By accepting a four-hour delivery timespan, my store also lowers the delivery fee.
As many items are in demand at the supermarket right now, note that your delivery order may be subject to substitution. Different retailers and services handle substitutions in different ways.
One of my stores’ delivery apps asks if they are allowed to substitute similar products if the item you wish to buy is currently out of stock.
For example, if the brand of orange juice I chose isn’t available, would I rather receive another brand, or simply get no juice at all? Other services will text you and ask which brand you’d like to substitute.
My daughter uses Shipt regularly, and she enjoys the flexibility of texting with the shopper in real-time while he or she is shopping in the store. She can even ask the shopper to pick up additional items she forgot to add to her initial purchase list.
Many grocery delivery services, whether from a third party or your local store, also offer new customer promotions – typically a percentage off, free delivery, or both. Make sure to look at your site of choice and take advantage of these offers.
