Coupon Queen: Splitting orders to take advantage of in-store promotions

Cashiers were handing additional, identical coupons out at the registers! Over the week, I split my usual grocery shopping into multiple trips that were just over the $20 mark so that I could use each coupon I received.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Another time I split larger transactions into smaller ones is always around Thanksgiving. It’s common knowledge that there is no better time of year to buy a turkey, as their per-pound prices drop to rock bottom.

In my area, multiple supermarkets compete for your turkey purchases with extremely low prices, such as “29 cents per pound with an additional $25 purchase.”

This is such a fantastic time to buy a turkey. At 29 cents per pound, a large, 20-pound bird is just $5.80, so why stop at one?

After I purchase the turkey we need for our family’s celebration, I’ll also look for much smaller turkeys that I can put into our chest freezer and enjoy at a later date.

I’ve picked up 10-pound turkeys for just $2.90 – that’s typically less than I would spend on a whole chicken!

To take advantage of these low turkey prices, though, I will need to have an additional $25 purchase per transaction.