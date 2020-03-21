Coupon Queen: Stock up on these important items before they become hard to find

"Dear Jill,
With all of the virus talk in the news lately, are you making extra preparations to have specifics on hand?
I am a regular coupon shopper and usually have one to two weeks of food at home regardless, but with supply hoarding in the news, I am wondering if there are other items we should have that I'm not thinking of.
Stephanie C."
It’s undoubtedly challenging to turn on a television or radio and not be bombarded by the discussion of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Some cities in the U.S. are implementing quarantines on people who’ve come into community contact with those infected or suspected to be infected. Panic buying has been in the news as well, with people stocking up on everything from toilet paper to bottled water to hand sanitizer.
Having spent many years in scouting, both in my youth and as a leader over the years, I’ve always taken the “be prepared” motto to heart.
I’m not someone who panics easily, but I also try to assess situations fairly and take precautions that make sense for my household.
In February, Italy went from announcing its first cases to quarantining thousands of people in under one week. Watching news footage of Italian supermarkets with empty shelves made me consider that something similar really could happen here in the States just as quickly.
Like many other dedicated couponers, I have at least a month’s worth of food on hand at home at any given time, simply because I stock up during sales and meal-plan from my freezer and pantry. I’ve always felt comfortable that if a minor emergency struck, we could bunker down at home for quite some time without needing to go anywhere. If we were suddenly quarantined at home due to the virus, food and household supplies would, thankfully, not be an issue for our family.
However, I also took note of the fact that our stores’ supply chain is likely to be interrupted as many products are made or processed in China.
With so much of China’s production currently shut down, we may reach a point where our stores aren’t able to restock certain items until business is restored. Early news reports noted that medication availability would be seriously affected.
In February, I also noticed that many over-the-counter vitamins and medications had empty slots on the shelves at my local stores. I purchased a few extra kinds of pain relievers and cold medicines to have on hand at home before they become hard to find.
I did not shop excessively for bath tissue or bottled water as we have a decent supply of both of these on hand. However, judging from recent news reports, these are among the must-have items that many members of the general public are concerned about running out of.
If you’d feel more comfortable having a few more packages on hand, you can certainly pick them up. If you’re starting to think about disaster preparedness, though, I believe it’s better to focus on stocking up on at least a few weeks’ worth of food.
At the time of this writing, a county in Washington State has recommended that all of its 2.2 million residents work from home if possible for an entire month to help slow the spread of the virus in their area.
It’s important to keep in mind that while you may not be forced into a quarantine situation, if things escalate where you live, you might choose to self-quarantine or spend more time at home voluntarily.
Having extra food on hand to prepare meals eliminates the need to go to the supermarket or out to eat in restaurants, both of which potentially expose you to more people who may be affected by the virus.
Ready.gov/kit has many additional tips on preparing for a crisis, as well as an emergency supply list of recommended items to have at home.
If you’re just starting your stock-up, consider canned and boxed foods that don’t need refrigeration, personal hygiene products, medications, first aid and sanitization items and pet food.