Coupon Queen: Stock up on these important items before they become hard to find

Like many other dedicated couponers, I have at least a month’s worth of food on hand at home at any given time, simply because I stock up during sales and meal-plan from my freezer and pantry. I’ve always felt comfortable that if a minor emergency struck, we could bunker down at home for quite some time without needing to go anywhere. If we were suddenly quarantined at home due to the virus, food and household supplies would, thankfully, not be an issue for our family.

However, I also took note of the fact that our stores’ supply chain is likely to be interrupted as many products are made or processed in China.

With so much of China’s production currently shut down, we may reach a point where our stores aren’t able to restock certain items until business is restored. Early news reports noted that medication availability would be seriously affected.

In February, I also noticed that many over-the-counter vitamins and medications had empty slots on the shelves at my local stores. I purchased a few extra kinds of pain relievers and cold medicines to have on hand at home before they become hard to find.