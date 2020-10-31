Coupon Queen: subscription savings programs: worth it?

“Dear Jill,
I am wondering if you think it is worth using a “subscribe to save” feature when shopping online.
For example, my daughter has a newborn, and she can save 5 to 15% if she orders baby items like diapers to be delivered each month.
Is this an effective way to save money in the long run, and is there any reason not to do this?”
Gail E.
Some shopping sites do offer subscription savings programs. Select the item or items you would like to buy, choose how often you would like the items delivered, and the site will offer you a discount in exchange for you joining the program.
If you’ve selected monthly deliveries each month, your selected items will automatically ship to you, and your credit or debit card on file will be charged.
Depending on the retailer’s price policies, the prices for the items you buy may either be locked in or be fluid month to month, raising or lowering with market fluctuations.
One popular online retailer offers 5% off one subscription item, but the discount rises to 15% off if you subscribe to five items or more.
Depending on what you might want to purchase each month, you may find it is worth adding an inexpensive item or two to your subscription in order to get a deeper discount on your items.
For example, let’s imagine that Gail’s daughter will purchase two $30 boxes of diapers each month and two $3 packages of baby wipes.
With 5% off her $66 worth of items, she’ll save $3.30 per month. However, it’s worth thinking like a couponer here to make this a better deal!
If she adds a fifth item, such as a $1 baby bib, she will now have five items and qualify for the 15% savings on everything. Now, her $67 total will receive a $10.05 monthly discount.
If you’re the kind of person who enjoys not having to worry about running to the store for items you know you will use, and you’re not necessarily in the mood to chase coupon deals or great sales on these items, you may enjoy these subscriptions.
Do keep in mind that, at times, your subscriptions can be subject to the same kinds of supply chain issues that traditional brick-and-mortar stores are.
When bath tissue became scarce in stores during the pandemic, my sister was surprised to find that her monthly subscription order, which included toilet paper, stopped arriving.
She assumed that because she had a subscription, her bath tissue would keep showing up, but her online retailer ran out of it around the same time that physical stores did.
Sometimes a subscription can work in your favor to save money at a later date when the item is no longer on sale.
I use a hair product that is sold in salons and also on a home-shopping retailer’s website.
Around Christmas, the home-shopping site offers the product at a much lower price than they do any other time of the year – about 30% off its regular price.
The home shopping site offers one additional automatic delivery of the product at a later date. I will order enough to last me six months and schedule the second delivery in the summer, right around the time I anticipate running out of the first order’s products.
By scheduling the second shipment, I’m also able to lock in the great sale price that was offered during the holidays, but I won’t have to pay for that second order until it ships.
With any subscription shopping, I also like to look for electronic coupons or discount codes. If they’re available, you can further sweeten your subscription deals.
The only risk that you take in scheduling any product for future delivery is that if you decide you no longer need the product, you’ll need to remember to log in and cancel or adjust your shipments.
Otherwise, your orders will continue to come as scheduled, and they’ll also automatically be charged to your method of payment.
Watch now: how to save on your grocery bill
Photos: the week in cartoons
Jill Cataldo would love to hear your thoughts on how this experience may have changed the way you shop and prepare for the unexpected. Feel free to email her about your experiences at jill@ctwfeatures.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.