Coupon Queen: subscription savings programs: worth it?

For example, let’s imagine that Gail’s daughter will purchase two $30 boxes of diapers each month and two $3 packages of baby wipes.

With 5% off her $66 worth of items, she’ll save $3.30 per month. However, it’s worth thinking like a couponer here to make this a better deal!

If she adds a fifth item, such as a $1 baby bib, she will now have five items and qualify for the 15% savings on everything. Now, her $67 total will receive a $10.05 monthly discount.

If you’re the kind of person who enjoys not having to worry about running to the store for items you know you will use, and you’re not necessarily in the mood to chase coupon deals or great sales on these items, you may enjoy these subscriptions.

Do keep in mind that, at times, your subscriptions can be subject to the same kinds of supply chain issues that traditional brick-and-mortar stores are.

When bath tissue became scarce in stores during the pandemic, my sister was surprised to find that her monthly subscription order, which included toilet paper, stopped arriving.

She assumed that because she had a subscription, her bath tissue would keep showing up, but her online retailer ran out of it around the same time that physical stores did.