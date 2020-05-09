Coupon Queen: Test it out or throw it out? Inquiring minds wonder about expired foods

There is no food pantry that will accept food two years past the printed date, and certainly not 10 years beyond the date!

Food pantries do not want to the potential liability of someone getting sick after consuming expired food. That said, while it cannot be donated, it doesn’t mean you cannot consume it yourself.

It’s important to keep in mind that many dates on food items are a “Best by” date and not a “Do not eat after” date.

Many foods are fine to consume after the date. There are several websites that use U.S. Department of Agriculture data to help determine how long a product is safe to consume beyond its printed date.

I like StillTasty.com and EatByDate.com. Both sites have search features where you can enter the kind of food you’re curious about, or you can browse by different food categories.

For example, a dry box of pasta is typically safe to consume three years after the printed date on the packaging. Canned soups can be consumed three to five years after the date as long as the cans are undamaged.