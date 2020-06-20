Coupon Queen: The death of paper coupons?

It’s a good sign when stores and retailers’ promotions start looking the way they did before the Coronavirus stay-at-home orders, as it signifies multiple factors: Stores’ out-of-stock issues are leveling off, and they feel confident in advertising products in stock for everyone shopping that week, and retailers’ and manufacturers’ willingness to fund and promote attractive sale prices to consumers again.

As the risk of the virus continues to go down, shoppers are predicted to relax and return to pre-lockdown routines of shopping for what they need each week instead of making larger, more infrequent trips.

When sales and coupons fully return, I’m looking forward to resuming my usual routine of sale-shopping and couponing. I know that shopping’s going to look different when I do return to the store. Our family is currently still utilizing grocery pickup and delivery. But many friends have told me about and shared photos of cashier booths enclosed in clear plastic, one-way-only lane markers in grocery aisles, and signage warning not to bring reusable shopping bags to the store until it is deemed safe to do so again.

I know that when I return to the store, I’ll have plenty of coupons in hand.

I’d love to hear your thoughts on how this experience may have changed the way you shop and prepare for the unexpected. Feel free to email me your experiences at jill@ctwfeatures.com.