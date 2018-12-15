Dear Jill:
“Do you think it is worth joining a warehouse club?
I have never considered it as it costs more than $50 a year to join. Are the prices really better than shopping sales at regular stores?
I want to save more money in the New Year and am curious.”
Loren K.
Before I answer this, I’d like to state that it’s never my intention to tell anyone where to shop.
You’re free to shop anywhere you like, whether it’s a small local store, a large supermarket, a multi-department supercenter, a warehouse club or online.
That said, chances are high that you may have more than one shopping option in your area from which to choose.
If you’re considering joining a warehouse club to save on groceries, I would advise going to the club with a current member or seeking a guest pass so you can browse the aisles before committing to join the club for a year.
This will give you a chance to see the prices firsthand and consider whether you might do more (or all) of your regular shopping there.
While I have, in the past, joined different warehouse clubs, I found that I was not buying most of my groceries at the club.
I’m always looking for the best prices on the items we buy most frequently, and I use a set of benchmarks I’ve developed over the years to determine whether or not something is a good deal.
My benchmarks are based on the best prices (meaning, post-sale, post-coupon) per unit.
For example, for a product like bath tissue, I never want to pay more than 25 cents per single roll, 50 cents per double roll or 75 cents per triple roll. It’s easy to look at a product and figure out the per-unit price.
For example, a local drugstore currently has a 12 “giant roll” package of bath tissue on sale for $5.
With a $1 coupon, I will pay $4 for 12 giant rolls – that’s 33 cents per giant roll. The package notes that each giant roll is the equivalent of 2.5 regular rolls.
So, 33 cents per giant roll works out to about 13 cents per regular roll – a great price!
However, when I went to the warehouse club to compare pricing on the same brand of bath tissue, it worked out to 74 cents per giant roll.
That’s more than double the price I paid at the pharmacy with a coupon!
Certainly, the warehouse club will sell you enormous packages of toilet paper, and you may have the illusion that you are “saving” because you are buying such a large number of rolls at a time. However, if you look at the per-roll price, this isn’t always the case.
I do this with every item I consider buying at a warehouse club.
I do not want to pay more than 50 cents per stick of butter, so anytime a pound of butter quarters is selling for $2 or less, I’ll buy. My local warehouse club sells butter quarters for more than $3 per pound.
If you are very price-conscious, you will likely save more money by closely following sales and using coupons at traditional stores.
Only one major chain of warehouse clubs accepts manufacturer coupons, although others offer their own store coupons in flyers or apps.
If you choose to join a club, some of the best deals you’ll find on food items can be found in the bakery.
Sheet cakes, as well as large-quantity packages of rolls and buns typically will be priced lower than those at a supermarket.
You’ll likely also find great deals on non-food items, such as books, clothing or housewares. Some people join warehouse clubs when they have a major purchase to make, such as a mattress, appliance or tires.
If you choose to join a club, look for membership deals!
When I’ve joined warehouse clubs, it’s because I found deals which gave me a gift card for the club, as well as free-product coupons that nearly covered the entire cost of admission for one year.
These can often be found on social media or group-coupon sites.