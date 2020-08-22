Coupon Queen: Time to get creative: Readers suggest laundry-at-home solutions

It holds seven to eight shirts or pairs of pants. It sells for about $60, and I cannot see how it would violate anyone’s lease, as it is manually-powered and does not connect to the water or drain lines.

The second item is an electric spin dryer that is reminiscent of a stainless-steel office-sized trash can.

It sells for about $150. Damp clothing goes in, and the machine whips them around at high-speed to force 90% of the water in the fabric out.

It has a drain spout, which you can set a bucket under to catch the water that is expelled. Then, hang to dry in a fraction of the time it would take to dry wet clothes.

When researching this item for this column, I realized that I’ve also used one before at a water park, which had one in the locker room for guests to spin swimwear and towels in before leaving.

They do work quite well!

"Dear Jill,

For the people doing laundry at home, there are three things that will make clothes drying easier (in the absence of an outdoor clothesline, of course.)