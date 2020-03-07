Coupon Queen: Utilizing gift card deals for everything from transport to entertainment

Here’s another example: My daughter spotted a sale at a popular drugstore chain. It was “buy two $15 gift cards and get a $10 gift card” for the same drugstore.

She lives in Chicago and uses ride-sharing apps often instead of taxis. One of the participating gift cards in the sale was for a popular ride-sharing service.

She purchased two $15 ride-sharing gift cards and received a $10 gift card for the drugstore. Effectively, she spent $30 and got $10 back.

However, in counting the value of the $10 she got back during this deal, she gained $30 worth of ride-purchasing revenue for $20! Now, her rides around the city cost even less than they previously did.

The same sale included gift cards for a popular television and movie-streaming service, so she stocked up on those as well – a great way to save money on both transportation and entertainment.

Because the $10 drugstore gift card from each transaction never expires, she will hang onto the drugstore gift cards and use them for other purchases in the future.

In my experience, well-known chain pharmacies and drugstores can be some of the best places to find these kinds of gift card deals.