Coupon Queen: Where did the sales go? And the coupons?

I’ve read that the number of shoppers who formerly ate most or all of their meals outside of home could be as high as 30%. If that’s correct, we have another large group of consumers potentially purchasing groceries who never have before, which is also stressing the supermarket supply.

All of that boils down to unpredictable demand. It’s tough to plan sales when most stores can’t keep toilet paper and sanitizing products on the shelves.

At the time of this writing, one major supermarket chain has completely stopped offering a weekly circular, because it frustrates shoppers who make trips to the store and find that the advertised items are in short supply if they’re in stock at all.

Concerning the higher prices currently in stores, here’s something you may not realize: The lower sale prices you’ve enjoyed in the past are not necessarily put in place by your favorite store.

Temporary Price Reductions, or TPRs, are industry promotions that are funded by products’ manufacturers and not the stores themselves. Whether you realize it or not, TPRs are also responsible for many of the low sale prices we all enjoy seeing advertised.