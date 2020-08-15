Coupon Queen: Why don’t brands extend coupon expiration dates?

There are a myriad of reasons for this.

Stores’ registers all over the country are set up to reject expired coupons when they are scanned. Each coupon’s expiration date is embedded within the coupon’s barcode, so if the coupon is scanned after the expiration date, the register will reject it.

(Some stores around the country do accept expired coupons, typically within a shorter, 30-day window. For the sake of explanation, I am discussing all stores without a policy such as this.)

It would be an extremely difficult endeavor to achieve a scenario where all manufacturers agreed to accept expired coupons, and all retailers, in turn, agreed to accept them.

First, dozens of different manufacturers would have to all jointly agree to accept expired coupons for a period of time. This, alone, is extremely unlikely to happen.

Even if it did, this assortment of manufacturers would then need to coordinate with tens of thousands of stores to suddenly begin accepting expired coupons – coupons that will automatically be rejected by the register.

Stores would then need to train all of their cashiers to accept these expired coupons each time one of them beeped and was disallowed by the register. This, too, would be a Herculean task.