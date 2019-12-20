The wait is over for local, affordable medical transportation.
Kim and Martin Aronsen, like many couples, dreamed someday of enjoying more control over their working lives by starting their own business.
When they finished building their new home, they believed that if they could survive that process, they could survive anything.
Martin is a paramedic and emergency responder who once worked locally for AMR. While working, Martin saw basic life support/non-critical care patients who needed transportation at virtually every facility he visited. Transportation requirements are not as stringent for this type of patient.
Many discussions at the dinner table helped develop their business idea, and West Coast Medical Transportation LLC was born. Kim was not daunted by what it would take to realize their dream. Although she was raising young children, she took on the pre-venture reconnaissance while Martin worked.
A friend referred Kim to the Napa Sonoma Small Business Development Center.
Kim registered at napasonomasbdc.org, and attended the “Building a Better Business” class. She appreciated the free services and was assigned to an advisor.
A year and a half later, with now five employees and two vehicles, the couple sees high demand for their services. When Martin arrives to transport a customer, he will often hear non-customers ask “are you here for me?”
If you aren’t critically ill or injured, waiting for transportation to and from a care facility may require great patience due to the lack of available services.
You have free articles remaining.
Fire departments, senior and rehabilitative care facilities, hospitals, and correctional institutions, to name a few contractors, in multiple venues have shown interest in West Coast’s services.
There are many difficult barriers to starting a business in this field. Permitting and approvals from regulatory authorities are different at each venue—and are costly. In Napa County, Kim needed to complete the correct paperwork, which included a quality improvement (QI) plan, requiring answers to scores of questions.
The process in Napa County is very thorough, and more expensive than other venues. Once the company is in business, underwriters such as Medi-Cal require on site inspections. The vehicles must remain stocked with new sterile supplies. All mechanical components must function properly.
“The costs can make your head spin, and you have to be careful not to lose your motivation.” With all the different insurance providers and their requirements, the company needed to hire a medical billing specialist. Kim also brought in an outside bookkeeping service to handle QuickBooks. How do Kim and Martin see their future?
For now, the hard working couple is content with slow and steady organic growth. “We don’t want to become a giant company.”
Each step forward must be careful and deliberate, and focus on customer experience. However, one thing is certain. Local medical transportation just got better!
If you are a small business owner needing assistance, give the SBDC a call at 707-256-7250 or visit the SBDC web site at napasonomasbdc.org today. Also check the calendar for helpful classes about business.
Most-read Napa County business stories of 2019
These 10 Napa County business stories garnered the most page views on the Napa Valley Register website and were most popular with our online readers in 2019.
Sept. 9, 2019: The next chapter in the long history of the Old Adobe — Napa’s oldest building — is about to be written. Napan Cinthya Cisneros…
Jan. 9, 2019: Marijuana sales in Napa have finally moved into the light – and onto the shelf.
July 6, 2019: OSH is back. But not that OSH. A new OSH. An Outdoor Supply Hardware store will open at the former Orchard Supply Hardware store…
Nov. 25, 2019: Earlier this year, it was Compadres. Now the Red Hen Bar and Grill, another longtime Napa Mexican restaurant, will close its do…
Nov. 30, 2019: After surviving the start-up of a small business – a restaurant no less—the city’s 2014 earthquake and multiple severe wildfire…
Aug. 8, 2019: Napa’s largest recycling redemption center abruptly closed early this week, meaning one less option for locals who choose to red…
Nov. 26, 2019: When she first moved to Napa six years ago, Ariella Wolkowicz had her mother mail her bagels, since the ones available locally …
July 16, 2019: What’s more fun than owning your own hot dog shop? Pretty much nothing, according to Martin Olsen, owner of MO’s Hot Dogs. Olse…
Sept. 24, 2019: What’s better than owning an ice cream shop? How about owning TWO ice cream shops?
Feb. 8, 2019: Longtime Napa Valley restaurant Compadres Rio Grille will close for good on Monday, Feb. 18.