From picking garlic in Nevada to producing award winning wines in Napa Valley, Encanto Vineyards has been a dream come true for owner Enrique Lopez.
As a boy, Enrique worked side-by-side with family members picking grapes in the Napa Valley during harvest season. He would return to Mexico to finish his education, but dreamed of one day making wine in Napa Valley.
“I stayed in Mexico to finish my education and came here during my summer vacation to visit family. The following years I finally finished my college degree in chemical engineering and decided to come back to the Napa Valley,” said Enrique.
“I followed my brothers already in the wine industry to pursue my dream of becoming a winemaker. I expected it would be easy to come here and work in wineries but it was tougher than I thought.”
He started working at Stags’ Leap Wine Cellars, first in the landscape department, followed by part-time work in their laboratory where Enrique applied some of what he was taught in college.
During his time at Stags’ Leap, Enrique found a job in chemical engineering at a Bay Area refinery business.
After more than fifteen years and having never lost his dream of becoming a winemaker, Enrique quit the chemical industry in December of 1999.
“I started my own vineyard management business with a relative in 2000 and at the same time planted my first Sauvignon Blanc vineyard in Lake County. In 2006 I made my first Sauvignon Blanc, and also sourced grapes from the Carneros area to produce Pinot Noir which is when Encanto Vineyards started,” said Enrique. “It was in 2010 when I leased my own Carneros vineyard of Pinot Noir and also started producing Cabernet Sauvignon with grapes from Rutherford.”
Enrique is supported at Encanto Vineyards by his wife, Ligia Coria-Marin, and winemaker Rudy Zuidema. Rudy started making the Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir for Encanto Vineyards in 2008 and since 2010 has included the Cabernet Sauvignon.
Napa Valley College has been a valuable resource to Enrique and Ligia. Enrique started taking business and viticulture classes back when he started his vineyard management business and continues to this day taking at least one class per semester in the Viticulture & Wine Technology Department under Program Coordinator, Paul Gospodarczyk. Enrique and Ligia are both 2017 graduates of the Napa Sonoma SBDC NxLeveL Entrepreneurial Training.
“This semester I’m taking Fundamentals of Enology just to reaffirm the knowledge I have in winemaking. I don’t have a strong foundation in winemaking and I want to know everything,” said Enrique.
Encanto Vineyards' selection of wines and wine club can be found on their web site, encantovineyards.com, or visit Encanto Vineyards 995 Vintage Avenue, Suite 203 in St. Helena.
The Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center (SBDC) provides expert no-cost advising and low cost business workshops in English and Spanish. Call 707-256-7250 or go to napasonomasbdc.org to make an appointment.