Jonathan and Tina Bigelow are owners of Bella Massimo Organics in Angwin.
They formulate, manufacture and sell natural bath and body care products made from certified organic ingredients.
Growing up with a health conscious mom, Jonathan learned at an early age all the benefits of natural ingredients on your skin, both inside and out.
“Skin is the base organ in the body, and you might as well put the best on it,” said Jonathan.
Jonathan -- a former CHP officer -- had been making soap for years. After his brother-in-law, who builds fight cages for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, approached him about formulating a soap that wrestlers and fighters can use to soothe their skin after a fight, it launched an avenue for sales not easily tapped by other body care companies.
Today, Jonathan and Tina sell their products at farmer’s markets and online. They are expanding their market with private label gift baskets offered in world-class resorts and spas.
On the Bella Massimo Organics web site, you can build your own soap or body wash by choosing essential oils to develop a product that is unique to you.
For packaging, Jonathan uses biodegradable film instead of plastic and glass for their liquid soaps and body wash.
Also available as a packaging alternative are bamboo boxes that can be reused and repurposed! They customize gift baskets too! To see Bella Massimo Organics products and essential oils, go to bellamassimo.com.
The NxLeveL program served as the training ground for Jonathan and Tina, as they began their entrepreneurial journey. They graduated from NxLeveL in 2018!
“We knew what we wanted to do. We knew our products, and then we took the NxLevel class, and learned all the various facets that go into running a business and all the hats you have to wear,” said Jonathan. “It was invaluable training and exactly what we needed.”
In the NxLeveL training, Jonathan and Tina researched and wrote a comprehensive business plan, based on their carefully crafted business model.
They have followed their plan, and are focused on the integrity of their products and their commitment to sustainability.
Starting Tues., Feb. 19 from 6:15 to 9:15 p.m. at Napa Valley College, NxLeveL offers a practical, hands-on approach to preparing a business plan. Participants learn from certified instructors, expert guest speakers, and finance, marketing, and banking professionals.
They also learn by working collaboratively and sharing ideas with other participants. The cost of the program is $375, which includes the manual, materials, instruction and 11 weeks of one-on-one advising with a Certified SBDC Business Advisor. Discounts are available for employers with 1 to 9 employees. To register for any one of the NxLeveL Orientations, go to napasonomasbdc.org or call 707-256-7250.
The Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is a nonprofit organization providing expert no-cost advising and low cost workshops in English and Spanish. If you have questions about Napa-Sonoma SBDC services, call 707-256-7250 or go to napasonomasbdc.org.