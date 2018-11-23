Excellent customer service is the lifeblood of any business, especially if you’re business is retail!
The holiday shopping season has quickly arrived and shoppers are in a rush to find the right gift for their friends and family. It is also a stressful time for retail business owners and their employees.
Here are a few tips to keep your employees engaged with customers during the holiday rush:
Make sure your expectations to employees are clear and written down.
Be specific about customer service skills in your job descriptions and develop a customer service action plan. After training your employees, reinforce and role model with your good customer service skills. Praise when possible and reward your employees demonstrating good customer service.
Ensure your operations support good customer service.
A great, well-mannered employee can’t save you if the floors are dirty, the goods are faulty or the service is slow. Continually assess your business from the customer’s point of view. Put yourself in your customer’s shoes and have your employees do the same.
Train employees to resolve customer problems and empower them to act immediately to resolve customer issues.
This is an area that ranks highest among consumers when rating customer service, and where businesses are most likely to fail. Develop a process for resolving customer complaints that clearly demonstrates this commitment.
Talk and listen to your customers.
Contact your customers after a transaction and ask them for feedback about their shopping experience and areas for improvement. As a business owner you need to build the relationship and listen for new needs your company can satisfy. You want your customers so happy about their shopping experience that they share it on social media.
According to Napa Valley College Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Business Advisor Carolynne Gamble, “We might think of customer service as “extra” – the sales, the deals and hopefully friendly, helpful staff.”
“In my experience, I have found that good customer service also includes community service,” said Gamble.
“It includes giving back into the community with donations of products, personal time, fundraising and celebrating the community service of staff members. Consumers notice when businesses give back in the community and make a point to shop there and support them.”
Successful companies view delivering good customer service as a process, not an end result. Retailers that have repeat customers, spend more time and resources training and coaching their employees in customer service techniques.
If you can please a customer during the busy holiday season, they’re likely to come back.
