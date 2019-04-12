Editor’s note: this column was written by Business Advisor Carolynne Gamble.
The Napa Valley College Youth Entrepreneurship Program (YEP) began 14 years ago to help students learn the skills for entrepreneurship. The program teaches entrepreneurship so students may consider self-employment as a possible career choice.
“In the process of learning about business, we are training our students to learn the skills the workforce is clamoring for,” said Charlie Monahan, director of Workforce Development.
“In the program, students learn to understand the economy,” continued Monahan.
“They utilize word processing, spreadsheets, financials and presentation software.”
“Students use creative thinking as they learn how to operate a new business venture. It is very rewarding work because you see enormous impact in a relatively brief time that our business advisors are helping in the classrooms,” he said.
“Classrooms are alive with creativity and teamwork. Something magical happens.”
Here’s how it works.
Business advisors such as myself go into classrooms, work with the teachers and with students to help write their business plan.
At the end of the semester, students present their business plan to classmates. Time management is key. Time on the stage can be a challenge.
As an advisor, I have noted the student’s diligence, perseverance, tenacity, tech savvy research and presentation skills.
Comprehensive business plans include a description of products and services, strategies for sales and marketing, customer service, operations, plus start-up costs and sales projections. This requires focus, good communication, and in most instances teamwork.
This year, eight local high schools are participating in the YEP program plus Napa Valley College business classes, so approximately 600 students are learning entrepreneurship and life-long working skills.
The YEP Business Plan Competition takes place on Sat., April 27 at Napa Valley College. Students not only researched and wrote their business plan, if they become a finalist, they must then present the plan live, in person, before an audience of peers and judges.
Cash awards are awarded for the top business plans made possible by our generous sponsor, Redwood Credit Union for supporting our youth in business.
First prize for the college division is $1,500 and first price for the high school division is $1,000. There is more than $5,000 in prize money.
Through YEP, our youth are engaging in challenging, yet fun, business-focused training events and programs. Students have learned transferable skills such as project management and planning. They have learned about research, working with business owners and all about customer service.
“Students learn life skills and the ability to recognize opportunities in life and the ability to discover new ideas and access new resources,” concluded Monahan. “This marks our success.”
For more information about the Youth Entrepreneurship Program visit the web site: nvcyep.org/
Questions? email Charlie Monahan, director of Workforce Development: cmonahan@napavalley.edu