Editor’s note: this column was written by Carolynne Gamble.
Napa Valley College is becoming a premier center for food safety training, serving Napa and Sonoma Valleys, reports Charlie Monahan, director of workforce development.
The college has partnered with Superior Food Safety to provide this high level training for the hospitality industry. The best news is that is offered at a greatly reduced cost because of NVC’s contract with the Employment Training Panel.
For 30 years, the Employment Training Panel has provided training to support job creation and retention, funded by a special tax on California employers. It helps ensure that California businesses have highly skilled workers.
Food Safety Instructor Oscar Camacho has more than 29 years of experience in the food industry, including ownership of two food processing plants and extensive work with two large food manufacturers.
His accounts of food safety successes and failures put accountability into sharp focus.
Oscar is a registered Food Safety Preventive Controls Alliance human foods lead instructor and consultant, Produce Safety Alliance lead instructor, Gluten Free Certification Program consultant and trainer, Safe Quality Food (SQF) consultant and trainer and a former SQF auditor.
He holds a BS in Biology and an MS in Food Science and Engineering. He has a certification in international management.
Food safety courses offered by NVC Small Business Development Center in partnership with Superior Food Safety:
NAPA: Basic Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) Workshop for Manufacturers
Thurs., Sept. 20 and Fri., Sept. 21 for $125.
This training provides the basic principles behind Sanitation Standard Operating Procedures and Good Manufacturing Practices. You learn
government requirements and industry information, and satisfy the requirements for certification.
Personnel involved in production, purchasing, procurement, human resources, harvesting, packing, transport, distribution and sales of food products should attend this class.
NAPA: SQF Advanced Practitioner
Thurs., Oct. 18 and Fri., Oct. 19 for $125.
The course is designed for the current SQF practitioner seeking information on how to improve and maintain the supplier’s SQF System.
It covers establishing food safety and quality objectives; internal audits;
corrective and preventative actions and establishing a continuous improvement program.
NAPA: FSMA Food Safety Preventative Controls for Human Food
Wed., Nov. 7 and Fri., Nov. 9 for $125
Learn the responsibilities of a preventive controls qualified individual. Learn preventive controls and established food safety principles. Understand and identify a Food Safety Plan and learn to conduct Food Safety Plan activities.
Who should take this course? Quality assurance managers and supervisors, personnel in production, purchasing, procurement, human resources, harvesting, packing, transport, distribution and sales of food products.
NAPA: SQF Quality Code for Manufacturing
Thurs., Dec. 6 and Fri., Dec. 7 for $125.
Understand product quality and quality management principles. Apply the HACCP method to monitor and control quality parameters. Understand and apply the cost of quality model within a facility, and improve quality management principles within a facility.
This course is for SQFP, food safety professionals, senior management, suppliers, food safety auditors and support staff.
To register for food safety courses go to the SBDC website at napasonomasbdc.org/calendar.
For more information about Superior Food Safety visit superiorfoodsafety.com/