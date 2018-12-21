Editor’s note: this column was written by SBDC Advisor Carolynne Gamble.
Getting a small-business loan isn’t as simple as going to your local bank anymore.
The Napa-Sonoma SBDC provides advising for businesses seeking a loan at no cost to you. There is help navigating the loan process, comparing loan options, and reviewing your application package to position you for the best results.
Advisors provide guidance and access to sources of capital to support your business success. The SBDC helps you prepare, review and present required documents so that you can become “lendable.”
They introduce you to the best financial resources and please note, SBDC does not take referral fees for referrals to lenders.
Certain variables are assessed by banks and lenders in making loan decisions.
This includes credit history, financial stability, the company’s ability to service debt, value of the collateral, economic outlook and the support available to the business.
What your lender needs:
You must provide your business financial statements including balance sheet, income statement and business tax returns, collateral, personal financial statements and tax returns, monthly cash-flow projections based on obtaining the loan, a comprehensive business plan, how the loan would be used and the company management profile.
Financial statements:
Ask a professional to analyze your financial statements prior to asking for a loan. This will help you clean up simple mistakes and unnecessary flags for potential lenders.
An SBDC financial advisor will help you understand the contents of your financial statements and prepare you for answering questions.
Ability to service debt:
A plan to repay a loan is crucial to securing funding. Prepare projections with expenses and earnings and incorporate the new loan payments into your plan.
Be sure to include a safety net for when projections fall short of expectations. This helps lenders know you’ve thought the request through, have considered cash flows and are committed to repayment of the debt.
Collateral value:
Without collateral, a lender relies solely on future performance or existing cash flow to repay the debt. This means higher risk and interest rates for borrowers. An SBDC financial advisor can help determine the best use of available collateral for your business.
Consider secondary sources of repayment:
“Keep in mind that many conventional banks do not finance ‘start-up’ businesses and prefer to see a history of successful performance (in business three years and minimally profitable)” noted SBDC Financial Advisor Michael Basayne.
“Secondary sources of repayment help financial institutions make their credit decision, such as recurring cash flow from a source separate from the business itself,” he said.
“This can be income from another business, other business activities, or investment portfolio income, for example. In some cases they may accept one time non-recurring income from sale of an asset. Cash pledged as collateral can provide a lender with an extra margin of comfort, and indicate the seriousness of your commitment to repay the loan,” said Basayne.
Learn more about the SBDC loan application services. Call the Napa SBDC office at 707-256-7253 or Sonoma SBDC office 707-595-0060 to schedule an appointment or visit napasonomasbdc.org.