For more than 12 years, Mark T. Palmer taught students the art of drafting at Napa Valley College.
One summer Mark decided to get back in the field and practice what he had been teaching his students all those years.
In 1998, Mark left Napa Valley College to work for a small pump company in Sonoma doing 3D modeling of new mechanical parts and, after a year, moved on to lead the detailing department at Ogletree’s Inc. in St. Helena.
After two years and with encouragement from his wife, Mark decided to explore a different trade that would earn higher income.
Mark’s first step was to contact an acquaintance who left a career building expensive, high-end custom bicycles for corporate executives. His friend left to own and operate a carpet cleaning business.
“He immersed himself in learning everything about the carpet cleaning business. He became a textile expert in cleaning and one of two master certified carpet cleaners in Northern California,” said Mark. “I thought of what can I do and I thought of windows!”
In 2002, Mark went online, found an international trade association to join, researched and began studying the window washing trade.
He purchased the tools to get started, loaded his ladders onto the rack of his Mercedes wagon and started going door-to-door to businesses in Napa Valley.
Sixteen years in business and two employees later, Mark is ready to expand and grow his business.
Realizing he needed a business plan to guide the growth of his company, Mark attended the Napa-Sonoma SBDC’s NxLeveL Entrepreneurial Training program in the fall of 2018.
"The Napa-Sonoma SBDC’s NxLeveL course has been a rich and extremely informative experience. The guest speakers all offered valuable and current information relating to today's business environment. My SBDC Business Advisors, Carolynne Gamble and Michael Basayne, provided guidance in our individual sessions and are a wealth of knowledge,” said Mark.
“My formal business plan is always with me as a reference and a reminder of how to stay on task and achieve my business goals."
Mark T. Palmer Company LLC has established a reputation for providing a high level of service by catering to customer’s needs. It’s not just about windows for some of his customers. He cleans glass artwork and chandeliers too.
“We have a reputation in the Valley of being the best. We are a customer service enterprise in the window cleaning trade,” said Mark.
“Our overall goal is to make people happy and comfortable and window cleaning is a good way to do that because it makes people happy to have super clean glass.”
For more information about Mark T. Palmer Company LLC visit mtpco.com or email Mark at mtpalmer@mtpco.com. The website is impressive and there are many testimonials from happy clients.
