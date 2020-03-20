SBDC's Mary Cervantes: Pandemic panic severely affects business

This helps avoid the cost of recruiting, hiring, and training new workers and helps your workers keep their jobs and receive some financial support with unemployment benefits.

What if you have to let go of workers temporarily until business improves?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Your workers can file for unemployment benefits as long as they are unemployed and otherwise eligible.

Workers who expect to return to work for you within a few weeks are not required to actively seek work as long as they are able and available to return to work and meet all other eligibility criteria.

The Employment Development Department (EDD) will explain the requirements to your workers during application. Go to edd.ca.gov.

EDD has a website dedicated to the resources available to COVID-19 impacted businesses: edd.ca.gov/about_edd/coronavirus-2019.htm.

What can you do if you have to close your business permanently?