SBDC's Mary Cervantes: Small business owner? You can benefit from NxLevel training

What is his biggest challenge in owning a business?

“It’s investing in equipment, buying wisely, and investing money back into the company where it will pay off. It’s not overextending yourself.” Robert says he learned prudence from being a parent to six kids.

“You’ve got to have plan A, B & C all the time!”

K&S Asphalt Solutions will be in the Napa Solano Home and Garden Show, April 24-26 this year and Robert offers free passes for those interested in attending the show. Just ask him. Info: 707-307-9240, ksasphaltsolutions@gmail.com, kandsasphaltsolutions.com.

Robert says NxLevel training is sort of like a Disneyland visit.

“You can’t take it in, in just one day. You have to absorb it in small doses. NxLevel is a powerhouse for people who are starting a business or for people already in business. One of the speakers talked about strategies for negotiating and how to close a deal,” said Robert.

“I got a lot out of that presentation, used the advice immediately and it worked!”

“Writing the business plan was fun and creative. It holds you accountable for what you got out of the class.”