SBDC's Mary Cervantes: Small business owner? You can benefit from NxLevel training

Editor's note: this column was written by Carolynne Gamble.
Taking a business to the “NxLevel” requires planning and hard work.
It’s NOT for the faint-hearted. It’s for the dedicated, diligent, hard-driving, hard-working few who finish an 11-week business boot camp intensive . . . all while handling a few challenges along the way . . .
NxLevel is a business training program designed for business start-ups and small business owners to improve their business skills.
It covers research, analyzing, defining, planning and improving your business. It offers guest speakers, presentations, mentoring by business advisors and excellent networking. By the end of class, you will have written a comprehensive, well-researched business plan!
Robert Kite, Owner of K&S Asphalt Solutions with his wife, Jessica, recently graduated from NxLevel training.
Robert has worked in the industrial industry, welding, fabricating, and mechanics for 15 years, and this is his second year of owning his own business.
His business includes about 60% commercial and 40% residential services for sealcoating, asphalt pavement and crack repair, and striping and wheel stops for parking lots. He has three employees -- one is his dad, a seasoned veteran in the industry.
What is his biggest challenge in owning a business?
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s investing in equipment, buying wisely, and investing money back into the company where it will pay off. It’s not overextending yourself.” Robert says he learned prudence from being a parent to six kids.
“You’ve got to have plan A, B & C all the time!”
K&S Asphalt Solutions will be in the Napa Solano Home and Garden Show, April 24-26 this year and Robert offers free passes for those interested in attending the show. Just ask him. Info: 707-307-9240, ksasphaltsolutions@gmail.com, kandsasphaltsolutions.com.
Robert says NxLevel training is sort of like a Disneyland visit.
“You can’t take it in, in just one day. You have to absorb it in small doses. NxLevel is a powerhouse for people who are starting a business or for people already in business. One of the speakers talked about strategies for negotiating and how to close a deal,” said Robert.
“I got a lot out of that presentation, used the advice immediately and it worked!”
“Writing the business plan was fun and creative. It holds you accountable for what you got out of the class.”
Lead instructor, Sandy Stelter creates a supportive, cohesive, well-organized class where learning is always upbeat, lively and FUN! She owns her own small business, Strategic Organizer, and also works as business advisor at the Napa/Sonoma Small Business Development Center.
The next NxLevel Entrepreneurial Training begins at Napa Valley College in September, and the cost per business is $375. You can learn more about the program at napasonomasbdc.org/nxlevel. Also, check out the video testimonials from recent graduates
For more information contact Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center at 707-256-7250. See the calendar of business workshops at napasonomasbdc.org/calendar.
Mary Cervantes is the business services director for Napa Valley College Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center. Reach her at 256-7253 or mcervantes@napavalley.edu