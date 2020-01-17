The start of a new year is an opportunity to improve our health and wellness, but by February, a majority of us has abandoned those health goals.
Sarah Goff, owner of Sarah Goff Health Coaching, is a health and wellness coach in Napa with SMART advice on how to stay on track to meet your health goals (sarahgoff.org).
“Most people know they want to be healthy, and for some of us there is a genuine NEED to be 'healthier.' About 90 percent of our actions are initiated at the subconscious level. When we leave a broad idea in our brain like 'I want to be healthier' our brain doesn't know what to do with the information,” said Sarah.
“Whereas, if you set your goal as: eat one serving of dark leafy greens at two meals every day. That is a SMART goal: Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time bound.”
The most common New Year’s resolution is losing weight. While there are different reasons for wanting to lose weight, it is important to be honest with yourself and really understand why it’s important to you.
Sarah’s works with her clients to set SMART goals:
Specific
What exactly do you want? I want to lose 30 lbs. to look good naked and feel more confident and love my body.
Measurable
How is what you want to lose measured? You could measure in lbs, which makes sense because that is how you wrote the goal.
But if you said "I want to drop 3 dress sizes" then this would be a different specific goal. Make sure the wording of the goal is relevant to you- after all, this is your goal- own it!
Achievable
Is this goal something that you can realistically achieve in a short period of time?
If you want to lose 3 lbs. a week and focus your energy on it, then giving yourself 12 weeks to lose 30 lbs. seems achievable. When you say the goal out loud to yourself it should seem like a challenge, but one that excites you. If it’s a challenge you don't want to begin to attempt- you need to rethink it. Again- how achievable is the goal for YOU?
Relevant
The relevance of your goal is something you will want to take into consideration at every step in building your goal. Make your goal suit you. It should fit you and feel good when you say it aloud.
Time bound
I always recommend setting small goals for short periods of time. Understanding what motivates you, knowing your WHY, and giving yourself permission to celebrate your awesomeness as much as possible with short-term achievable goals is the key to keeping your motivation up.
Thanks for the great advice Sarah!
Sarah is also a Napa Sonoma SBDC client! To meet with a Napa Sonoma SBDC Business Advisor, go to napasonomasbdc.org or call 707-256-7250.