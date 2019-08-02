Editor's note: this column was written by Carolynne Gamble, SBDC Business Advisor.
Napa residents, Chris Jordan and Marissa Renda own not one, but TWO successful businesses which they started not long ago while they were still in college. These tech savvy millennials have mastered Amazon and social media!
Business #1: Benefit Biscuits is an e-commerce pet supply business selling dog treats on Amazon.com.
Chris and Marissa started Benefit Biscuits in 2016 to turn dog treats into a nutritional biscuit. The non-GMO healthy dog treats are made in the USA with very high-quality ingredients.
“We are very proud of the growth we’ve experienced online,” said Chris, “and our sales on Amazon have been increasing due to leveraging social media.”
In 2017 Chris and Marissa entered the Small Business Development Center Youth Entrepreneurship Business Plan Competition and won first place in the college division.
They invested the $2,000 prize money back into the business and implemented their well-defined business plan, including a strict e-commerce marketing strategy.
Business #2: Their research and digital marketing led them to start a second business - Vine Hill Consulting, a full-service Amazon and Social Media Management agency.
Chris and Marissa help businesses grow their brands, understand the Amazon channel and maximize the use of social media platforms.
“Our methods worked so well in marketing our own products, we decided to help other small businesses,” explained Marissa.
“Today we have contracts with consumer product and service businesses and help them expand their digital presence on social media and Amazon.”
Consulting services include listing optimization, product launches, website design, training and social media marketing. They offer maintenance on Amazon Seller Central and monitor advertising and optimization, plus help create shipping plans and monitor inventory.
They write text, add photos and video, blogs and testimonials to develop content for regular posts. They drive online sales by running targeted ad campaigns.
They have learned how to drive external traffic through Instagram, Facebook, Vlogs, and Google.
“Digital Marketing ads are surprisingly inexpensive,” said Chris. Today, starting a business online has never been easier. This is a golden opportunity to help businesses explode their presence online.”
I have worked with Chris and Marissa in writing their business plan for the Youth Entrepreneurship Business Plan Competition (YEP).
I’m impressed with how they have leveraged Amazon marketing and I’m convinced their tech expertise is a huge reason for their success - not to mention their innovative system for project management which is DAILY consulting their big white board task list to stay on track with their ongoing clients and Amazon sales!
To learn more about these successful businesses, visit vinehillconsulting.com and benefitbiscuits.com.
Need help with your business?
The Napa/Sonoma Small Business Development Center provides free small business advising in marketing, finance, accessing capital, plus they offer low-cost business workshops.
Go to the website and look for the big red Apply Today link and for workshops, look under Center Calendar or visit napasonomasbdc.org.