SBDC's Mary Cervantes: Be persistent and patient -- and plan for a slow recovery

Many of the wineries that purchase grapes from Nunez clients were affected because they had to close tasting rooms and cancel events and clients had a hard time paying. This created slow receivables and cash flow problems.

“Even though our industry has been affected by COVID-19, the vineyards we farm still have to be pruned and tied, and projects developed. The PPP funding came just in time,” explained Nunez.

“The funding was exactly what we needed so we could continue with our work.”

“The PPP application process was streamlined, and our bank (Bank of Marin) was very helpful, every step of the way,” said Nunez.

“We didn’t have to lay anybody off. I realize people have mortgages and bills, rent to pay, and families to feed so we are thankful to the federal government for passing this program. At the end of the day, the PPP program helps families.”

“Francisco approached the PPP process in earnest, hoping to quickly obtain funding to help his employees,” explained Basayne.