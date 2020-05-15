SBDC's Mary Cervantes: Be persistent and patient -- and plan for a slow recovery

Editor’s note: this column was written by Carolynne Gamble.
Here’s some encouraging news. The COVID-19 government loan money is starting to arrive, and the second round of the SBA Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) is open.
The Napa Sonoma Small Business Development Center can help you find lenders. The Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) will reopen again soon, reports the SBA.
Francisco Nunez, Partner of Nunez Vineyard Management LLC applied for PPP funding, and after good advice from Mike Basayne, financial advisor with the Small Business Development Center, he has received his money.
Nunez Vineyard Management has operated for 10 years and has just under 50 employees. The company is a full-service vineyard management firm focusing on developing high-end vineyards.
“Basically, in the Napa Valley, we’ve had a strong market for ultra-premium wine grapes the last seven years, but things have changed. Grape prices have adjusted downward due to the bumper 2018 and 2019 harvests,” explained Nunez.
“The latest crush report came out in March and it reports that supply now exceeds demand. This coupled with COVID-19 really caused problems, not only for our clients, but also for us.”
COVID-19, among other things, causes a ripple effect.
Many of the wineries that purchase grapes from Nunez clients were affected because they had to close tasting rooms and cancel events and clients had a hard time paying. This created slow receivables and cash flow problems.
“Even though our industry has been affected by COVID-19, the vineyards we farm still have to be pruned and tied, and projects developed. The PPP funding came just in time,” explained Nunez.
“The funding was exactly what we needed so we could continue with our work.”
“The PPP application process was streamlined, and our bank (Bank of Marin) was very helpful, every step of the way,” said Nunez.
“We didn’t have to lay anybody off. I realize people have mortgages and bills, rent to pay, and families to feed so we are thankful to the federal government for passing this program. At the end of the day, the PPP program helps families.”
“Francisco approached the PPP process in earnest, hoping to quickly obtain funding to help his employees,” explained Basayne.
“He was prepared and provided the information his bank requested which made the process run smoother. Francisco is always focused on continuous improvement for his business and he is faithful, working hard to keep his business healthy and viable.”
“Both the SBA's EIDL and the PPP have helped bootstrap our clients through these challenging economic conditions,” explained Basayne.
“Funds are still available in this round, and we encourage all businesses to apply, whether or not they believe they qualify. It's important to be both persistent and patient, and to plan for a slow recovery.”
RESOURCES:
Nunez Vineyard Management LLC: 707-287-3189, info@nunezvineyard.com, nunezvineyard.com
PPP funding: napasonomasbdc.org/covid-19. Download the PPP application form and find lenders.
Business and loan advice from Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center: 707-256-7250, napasonomasbdc.org/
Mary Cervantes is the business services director for Napa Valley College Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center. Reach her at 256-7253 or mcervantes@napavalley.edu
