SBDC's Mary Cervantes: COVID-19 leads Napa's GUILD to reset and reinvent

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: this column was written by Carolynne Gamble, SBDC Business Advisor

Business owners Carrie Saxl and Monica Stickley opened GUILD in July 2019 in Napa offering summer craft camps for kids, art workshops for adults and kids, parties and celebrations.

GUILD is a maker space, event venue and retailer of handcrafted goods made mostly by local designers, the two explained.

GUILD is a place for everyone, from the curious novice to the seasoned artist seeking to brush up on old skills or learn something entirely new, the two said.

The business is designed for building community, learning together and having a good time, offering classes for all ages and abilities.

In addition to workshops, they offer camps for children and onsite and offsite maker experiences. The 1,200 square foot studio in Napa is a space where you can book birthday parties, bridal showers, and corporate events and meetings. The studio is also available for rental for photo shoots and private events.

That was then. What now?