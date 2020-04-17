SBDC's Mary Cervantes: Creativity in the COVID-19 crisis – staying connected at a distance

Editor’s note: this column was written by Carolynne Gamble.
We’re all feeling fear and uncertainty as we experience this economic turmoil during the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses have closed and laid-off employees. Many feel hopeless and depressed. We wait and wonder. When will it end?
Here’s a little guidance. The Napa Sonoma SBDC offers small business resources including links to online applications for disaster relief. We also offer help from the SBDC financial advisors to walk you through the application process and answer questions. That can be found at: napasonomasbdc.org/covid-19-resources/economic-assistance
Also, you can tune in to the SBDC weekly, Tuesday morning Live Stream Facebook page discussing COVID-19 topics — 10 a.m. in English and 11 a.m. in Spanish. If you miss the live stream, you can access the information at napasonomasbdc.org/live/.
I checked in with a few local small businesses to see how they are coping. Businesses are sharing creativity, generosity and courage. They offer new ideas and solutions.
Bella Massimo Organics of St. Helena has produced a hand sanitizer in their body care line.
“We introduced the hand spray prior to COVID-19, and are now manufacturing gallons of spray instead of bar soap,” announced Johnathan Bigelow, owner.
The soap and hand sanitizer are sold at Nature’s Select in St. Helena, Napa Farmer’s Market, and Little Joe Janitorial Supply in Napa.
You can order online with free delivery in Napa Valley at BellaMassimo.com. Email: JohnathanBigelow@BellaMassimo.com; 707-681-5755.
HvH Specialty Growers Flower Farm got creative when the San Francisco Flower Mart closed. This was their biggest wholesale account.
They hung a chalkboard sign out on the street announcing, “Fresh flowers $10/doz” and the place has been hopping ever since.
“I feel blessed,” said Lisa Haas, co-owner with her husband, Ron VanHuuksloot.
“With safe distancing, people have been enjoying an open air stroll among the flowers as we gather their orders,” said Haas.
“The community is posting glowing reviews with pictures of our flowers on social media. A neighbor submitted our story to a small business contest and we won a $100 gift certificate.” Go to hvhspecialtygrowers.com or email ttaexec@yahoo.com.
At Napa Music Supply, “I am listing as much as I can on our website,” reported Diane Shibley, owner. “People are getting reacquainted with their instruments and need strings or drum sticks while they have extra time.”
“I have a piano teacher that picks up 15-20 books for her students, so I put them in a box by the front door and she passes her sanitized credit card through the mail slot. No contact.”
“Unfortunately I had to lay off all my guys, but as soon as I am allowed, I will be bringing them back. I sold a guitar and they paid over the phone and I delivered it to their home.”
“We are so fortunate to live in an area where people really do care about each other!” Visit Napa Music Supply, NapaMusicSupply.com; 707-265-8275.
For more information contact Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center at 707-256-7250. See the calendar of business workshops and webinars at napasonomasbdc.org/calendar.
Mary Cervantes is the business services director for Napa Valley College Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center. Reach her at 256-7253 or mcervantes@napavalley.edu
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.