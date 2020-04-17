SBDC's Mary Cervantes: Creativity in the COVID-19 crisis – staying connected at a distance

At Napa Music Supply, “I am listing as much as I can on our website,” reported Diane Shibley, owner. “People are getting reacquainted with their instruments and need strings or drum sticks while they have extra time.”

“I have a piano teacher that picks up 15-20 books for her students, so I put them in a box by the front door and she passes her sanitized credit card through the mail slot. No contact.”

“Unfortunately I had to lay off all my guys, but as soon as I am allowed, I will be bringing them back. I sold a guitar and they paid over the phone and I delivered it to their home.”

“We are so fortunate to live in an area where people really do care about each other!” Visit Napa Music Supply, NapaMusicSupply.com; 707-265-8275.

