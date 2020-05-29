SBDC's Mary Cervantes: Get COVID-19 help live on Facebook

Editor’s note: this column was written by Carolynne Gamble.
Have you noticed how government agencies speak in acronyms?
COVID-19 creates SIP which brings us the CARES Act, EIDL, PPP, and CalCAP, among others . . . Get it? You understand right? Well, not so much. Perhaps you need a little guidance, a little hand-holding?
Enter three friendly faces, LIVE each week on Facebook with COVID-19 Live Casts hosted Tuesdays at 10 a.m. by SBDC advisors, Ed Troxell and John DeGaetano.
Then at 11 a.m., SBDC Advisor Mariana Almaraz presents the same information in Spanish for our Latino business community.
The three plow through the acronyms, sift through the confusion, explain everything and answer your questions. It’s well researched, and most of all you can ask questions.
“Honestly, we bring the human factor to a very stressful and complicated situation that typically involves reading endless documents and waiting on hold forever,” said Troxell.
Here’s the best part. After each show, you can watch all past videos and review the details presented in the slide deck.
Past topics include: Overcoming the Economic Shock; Business Planning for the Unexpected: COVID-19; Managing Customer and Employee Relationships Through the Outbreak; The Paycheck Protection Program and Cash Flow Strategy.
In case you’re a word person like me, and need to digest information on paper, The Economic Assistance for Businesses is explained in detail on the Napa Sonoma SBDC website at napasonomasbdc.org/covid-19-resources/economic-assistance.
You can download the applications for assistance and loans. You can sign up for assistance from an SBDC financial advisor to help you plow through forms.
"When the shelter in place order started and the Napa Sonoma SBDC began working remotely, our team pulled together Mid-Day Live on Facebook,” explained Napa Sonoma SBDC director, Mary Cervantes.
“We needed a platform to disseminate critical disaster assistance information, and since Ed uses Facebook Live for his own business, I asked Ed to host the segments. With John's background in financing, he was perfect to review the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Advance each week.”
“It was also critical to include the same information in Spanish, presented by Mariana Almaraz who advises our Spanish speaking clients and has a working relationship within the Latino business community," added Cervantes.
“The show has brought life to the page and has allowed SBDC to stand out more online and be seen by others in the community,” added Troxell.
“We are now bringing on guests so the show is not only about COVID updates. We broke new ground in not only reaching more people in real-time, but we also have more community support from local chambers and cities who share the broadcasts.”
Napa-Sonoma SBDC Mid-Day Live: facebook.com/pg/NapaSonomaSBDC/videos/
To learn more about the Napa Sonoma Small Business Development Center, call the Napa office at 707-256-7253 or the Sonoma office at 707-595-0060. You can sign up to receive FREE business advising. Look for the red “Apply Now” bar at the top at napasonomasbdc.org
Mary Cervantes is the business services director for Napa Valley College Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center. Reach her at 256-7253 or mcervantes@napavalley.edu
