SBDC's Mary Cervantes: Get COVID-19 help live on Facebook

Editor’s note: this column was written by Carolynne Gamble.

Have you noticed how government agencies speak in acronyms?

COVID-19 creates SIP which brings us the CARES Act, EIDL, PPP, and CalCAP, among others . . . Get it? You understand right? Well, not so much. Perhaps you need a little guidance, a little hand-holding?

Enter three friendly faces, LIVE each week on Facebook with COVID-19 Live Casts hosted Tuesdays at 10 a.m. by SBDC advisors, Ed Troxell and John DeGaetano.

Then at 11 a.m., SBDC Advisor Mariana Almaraz presents the same information in Spanish for our Latino business community.

The three plow through the acronyms, sift through the confusion, explain everything and answer your questions. It’s well researched, and most of all you can ask questions.

“Honestly, we bring the human factor to a very stressful and complicated situation that typically involves reading endless documents and waiting on hold forever,” said Troxell.

Here’s the best part. After each show, you can watch all past videos and review the details presented in the slide deck.