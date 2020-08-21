SBDC's Mary Cervantes: Impacted by COVID-19? Consider NxLeveL training

Consider the impact of COVID-19 on your business and how to pivot your operation. It’s planning and problem solving and deserves your careful consideration. So here’s a suggestion!
We invite you to a deep-dive boot camp for your business or start-up idea. The NxLevel Entrepreneurial program is an online, accelerated training for start-up and existing business owners. It’s a chance to explore, research, analyze, pivot, expand or start a business.
Here’s how it works. NxLevel has weekly webinars presented by expert guest speakers, and all sessions will tackle the impact of COVID-19!
You also get weekly one-on-one guidance from a professional business advisor, which offers a little hand-holding through these changing times. Your advisor serves to keep you on track and helps you write your comprehensive business plan.
Are you ready? Attend a FREE orientation to find out more.
Orientation dates are August 27, September 1, 3 and 8. You may choose one of four options and register at napasonomasbdc.org/calendar.
NxLevel training is presented by the Napa Sonoma Small Business Development Center, and includes two fall sessions. Choose one to fit your schedule.
Tuesday classes begin on September 15 and Thursday classes begin September 10.
A NxLevel graduate recently opened a new restaurant in Napa. "I had a dream to open a business, but NxLevel helped me create a roadmap to make my dream/goal a reality,” reports Cinthya Cisneros, owner of LaCheve Bakery and Brews in Napa.
“NxLevel allowed me to do what I needed to do in the City of Napa to make La Cheve happen for my family and my community."
How did Cinthya pivot her business? “In this industry, one has to be comfortable with change,” she reported.
“I would never have thought this would be how I opened my doors! But I am willing to learn FAST and do what’s necessary to make La Cheve a special, safe place for my family and community!”
La Cheve Bakery and Brews is open with patio seating and take-out. ilovelacheve.com/
A rave review from Jessie Wrye, NxLevel graduate and owner of As You Are Nutrition: “I came into NxLevel with a “nutrition idea” and left with a feasibility study that gave me the roadmap and tools I needed to create a full insurance-based private practice.”
“The dedicated and highly skilled instructors helped me navigate legal steps, overcome barriers to leasing an office, set up a budget, define my mission statement for a website and grow my confidence. Just completing the class, helped manifest my first client. I am so thankful I found this amazing resource!” asyouarenutrition.com/home
For more information about NxLeveL Entrepreneurial Training, visit napasonomasbdc.org/services/nxlevel. The cost is $375 per person including the textbook. Scholarships are available, thanks to U.S. Bank, our NxLeveL sponsor! You pay only $100 for the book! The scholarship application is located on our website: napasonomasbdc.org
Call the Napa Sonoma Small Business Development Center - Napa office at 707-256-7250 or the Sonoma office at 707-595-0060. Sign up to receive FREE business advising at napasonomasbdc.org
Mary Cervantes is the business services director for Napa Valley College Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center. Reach her at 256-7253 or mcervantes@napavalley.edu
