SBDC's Mary Cervantes: Impacted by COVID-19? Consider NxLeveL training

A NxLevel graduate recently opened a new restaurant in Napa. "I had a dream to open a business, but NxLevel helped me create a roadmap to make my dream/goal a reality,” reports Cinthya Cisneros, owner of LaCheve Bakery and Brews in Napa.

“NxLevel allowed me to do what I needed to do in the City of Napa to make La Cheve happen for my family and my community."

How did Cinthya pivot her business? “In this industry, one has to be comfortable with change,” she reported.

“I would never have thought this would be how I opened my doors! But I am willing to learn FAST and do what’s necessary to make La Cheve a special, safe place for my family and community!”

La Cheve Bakery and Brews is open with patio seating and take-out. ilovelacheve.com/

A rave review from Jessie Wrye, NxLevel graduate and owner of As You Are Nutrition: “I came into NxLevel with a “nutrition idea” and left with a feasibility study that gave me the roadmap and tools I needed to create a full insurance-based private practice.”