SBDC's Mary Cervantes: You need answers quick? Call 833-ASK-SBDC

What is 833-ASK-SBDC?
It’s a toll-free hotline with a call center staffed to answer questions from struggling Northern California small businesses and entrepreneurs, navigating their way through available disaster programs, like the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL).
Small business owners are actually able to talk to a live person delivering the most up-to-date, accurate information concerning COVID-19 and CARES Act resources.
"Adding a toll free number is in keeping with our vision of being a more open and engaged partner with businesses seeking assistance,” said Kristin Johnson, Northern California SBDC Network Director.
“With quick answers and referrals, we can offer another tool to businesses needing assistance in these difficult economic times."
The toll free number is one part of an initiative, asksbdc.com, the Northern California Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) created to help small businesses overcome the challenges of the current economic crisis and prepare for reopening.
Asksbdc.com is an interactive, centralized information hub small businesses can turn to now for everything CARES Act and COVID-19 related. There is also a "Find Your SBDC" feature aimed at promoting the local SBDC, like Napa Sonoma SBDC at Napa Valley College.
“In terms of the utility of asksbdc.com, anyone in the world can log on and watch a tri-weekly interactive Zoom town hall, Q & A session featuring Scott Rogalski.
He covers the ins and outs of PPP and Forgiveness and the EIDL,” said Aaron Phelps, Marketing Director for the Northern California SBDC Network.
“Once a week we have a featured speaker covering a specific topic. asksbdc.com is a tech driven, interactive, high touch digital SBDC.”
Another advantage to asksbdc.com is loans@asksbdc.com.
Small business owners can email their financial questions concerning loans and finance options directly to the desk of Northern California Finance Center Director, Scott Rogalski.
“Before COVID, the SBDC specialized in helping businesses start and grow, now we specialize in disaster loans and helping entrepreneurs and start-ups reinvent themselves. We see very smart people looking at what is going on right now and seeing an opportunity to start a business,” said Scott.
“Asksbdc.com allows us to grow and expand in new collaborative partnerships on a region-wide level and potentially state-wide. It elevates the Northern California SBDC Network as a well-organized leader in the country. We’re the only SBDC region to launch an 833 number and loans@asksbdc.com.”
In the April issue of Forbes magazine, the Northern California SBDC Network was recognized for asksbdc.com and 833-ASK-SBDC as being “extremely helpful” and “you can actually talk to a person live.”
The Ask SBDC Facebook page is another easy way to connect with the latest news and events related to CARES /COVID 19 relief. Facebook.com/asksbdc
To contact your local SBDC, call the Napa Sonoma SBDC office at 707-256-7250 or the Santa Rosa office at 707-595-0060. You can sign up to receive FREE business advising and check out upcoming webinars at napasonomasbdc.org.
Mary Cervantes is the business services director for Napa Valley College Napa-Sonoma Small Business Development Center. Reach her at 256-7253 or mcervantes@napavalley.edu
