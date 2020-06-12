SBDC's Mary Cervantes: You need answers quick? Call 833-ASK-SBDC

“In terms of the utility of asksbdc.com, anyone in the world can log on and watch a tri-weekly interactive Zoom town hall, Q & A session featuring Scott Rogalski.

He covers the ins and outs of PPP and Forgiveness and the EIDL,” said Aaron Phelps, Marketing Director for the Northern California SBDC Network.

“Once a week we have a featured speaker covering a specific topic. asksbdc.com is a tech driven, interactive, high touch digital SBDC.”

Another advantage to asksbdc.com is loans@asksbdc.com.

Small business owners can email their financial questions concerning loans and finance options directly to the desk of Northern California Finance Center Director, Scott Rogalski.

“Before COVID, the SBDC specialized in helping businesses start and grow, now we specialize in disaster loans and helping entrepreneurs and start-ups reinvent themselves. We see very smart people looking at what is going on right now and seeing an opportunity to start a business,” said Scott.