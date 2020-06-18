Len and Rosie: Can drug-using grandson be evicted from grandma's house?

He may even manage to break into the home and reestablish his residency. We’ve seen children of clients cocoon themselves inside the family home, claiming they have an inalienable right to stay there.

Somehow, these children never turn into butterflies and fly away. If he still resides in the home, because you let him back in or he snuck in behind your back, you have two options. Either give him notice and file an unlawful detainer action, or pay him off.

Pay off the man who stole from your mother?

If he’s willing to go away for the cost of a security deposit and first month’s rent, you’ll spend less money on him than it may cost you to evict him, not taking into account the damage he could cause to your mother’s home if he is left to his own devices pending an eviction.

You need a lawyer. Not only for trust administration, but to deal with your nephew.

When everything works out well, trust administration, and even probate, is a more or less mechanical process. That all goes out the window when there’s a dispute.

It will likely cost you more in lawyer fees than an ordinary trust administration, but don’t blame the lawyer. Blame your nephew.

Len and Rosie

Len Tillem and Rosie McNichol are elder law attorneys. Contact them at 846 Broadway, Sonoma, CA 95476, by phone at 707-996-4505.