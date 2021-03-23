Len and Rosie: Can she keep her death a secret and prevent an autopsy?

If you want to avoid providing them with any notice, then designate pay-on-death beneficiaries to all of your accounts. If you own a home, you can record a Revocable Transfer on Death deeds, which are revocable so you may update them at any time.

With respect to the disposition of your remains, you need an Advance Health Care Directive, so that someone you trust can make arrangements for your burial or cremation after your death.

Make sure that you name an agent, or alternate agent, who is younger than you are. If you can afford it, you may also prepay for your funeral and burial or cremation arrangements. With any luck at all, you’ll be safely in the ground before your relatives even learn of your death.

In your Advance Health Care Directive, you can also specify that you don’t want an autopsy, but unfortunately, that may not put an end to it. Typically an autopsy is performed when a deceased’s physician isn’t willing to sign off as to the cause of death.

You can also count on an autopsy being performed if it appears that your death is the result of foul play. In cases of suspected homicide, the law considers the interests of the people in finding and punishing your killer to be more important than your right to privacy with respect to your remains.