Len and Rosie: Can sister keep insurance payment from widow?

Clearly, your husband purchased this policy well before he met you and he named his favorite sister (maybe his only sister) as beneficiary.

The policy could even have been a low-value policy provided by your husband’s employer or union at no cost to himself. It’s easy for a modest insurance policy to become an afterthought.

In any event, you’re more or less stuck with your sister-in-law receiving the money unless you can show that he used community property to pay the policy premiums, which could result in you getting half of it at most.

Assuming you made an effort to be on good terms with your husband’s family, his sister may be willing to give some or all of the money to you.

The good news is that there shouldn’t be any tax problems resulting from this.

The proceeds of the life insurance policy are tax-free, except for the modest interest applied to the policy between your husband’s death and the date the insurance company issues the check.

There are not likely to be any gift tax issues either, as the amount your sister-in-law may pass to others by gift or inheritance is $11,580,000 for 2020.