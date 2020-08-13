Len and Rosie: Can trust be updated by hand? Answer: no.

Your new lawyer can’t know this without reviewing the trust first. We have had many clients who either do not fully understand or may have forgotten what their trust does.

This is understandable, as most clients are not lawyers. A lawyer looking to make changes to an existing trust that he or she had no part in preparing is going to have to take time to review the trust. Taking your word that it’s OK is risking legal malpractice.

In some cases, it’s easier and less expensive for a lawyer to skip reviewing an existing trust and do it over from scratch, by preparing a restated trust document, which is nothing more than an amendment in full replacing the entire trust document. A restated trust is better than a new trust, because you won’t have to transfer assets from the old trust back into your names and then have to transfer them again into the new trust. Can you do your own trust amendment? Now you’ve put us in a Catch-22.

You can, but there’s no way that we can tell you that your home-made amendment is going to do what you want it to do without reviewing the trust and your completed amendment.

But we can tell you that your plan of scribbling out changes in the trust document will almost definitely not work.