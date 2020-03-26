Len and Rosie: Coronavirus: a good excuse to fill out an Advance Health Care Directive

Dear Readers:

Now that all non-essential workers are required to shelter-in-place (really, they just mean “stay at home”), there are a couple of things you ought to look into.

Do you have an Advance Health Care Directive? Does everyone in your family have one in place?

Anyone incapacitated by COVID-19 or anything else for that matter needs one. The hard part, is how to get one if you don’t have an attorney or if your attorney is also staying at home.

The good news is that you can get one for free. If you type the phrase “California form AHCD” into Google or Bing, the very first link is a form Advance Health Care Directive written by the California Legislature and provided at no charge by the office of the California Attorney General.

Download the form. You can print it out, or even fill it out on your computer and then print it. It’s pretty self-explanatory.

Part 1 is where you name your health care agents. There’s space for three, but you can be more creative, just as “John Smith and/or Mary Smith, my son and daughter.”

Just make sure that the agents you select think the same way you do about life-sustaining treatment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}