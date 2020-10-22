Len and Rosie: Does couple without kids need a trust?

The only time a probate would be needed upon the first death is if the deceased spouse leaves more than $166,250 in assets to someone other than the surviving spouse, which in your case isn’t very likely.

The benefit of a revocable trust will be seen only after both you and your husband have died. Then, the assets held within your trust will avoid probate.

The point behind the advice your lawyer gave you was that if you don’t have any children or close loved ones, the need to avoid probate may not be enough to justify the cost to you of creating a trust.

Probate isn’t evil. It’s just costly and time-consuming compared to the alternative of creating a trust.

A typical probate can easily take from one to two years to complete, and probate lawyer fees, set by state law, are a lot more generous than the fees lawyers get for helping to administer trusts. But the cost and time delay of probate will happen only after your deaths.

In choosing whether or not to create a trust, you need to think about the persons and organizations to whom you wish to leave your assets.