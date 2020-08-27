Len and Rosie: Does new dad need a trust or a will?

Be careful filling out the form. You want your estate passing to your wife if she survives you and then to your children if she does not.

The form also allows you to nominate guardians who will have custody of your minor children if your wife dies before you. Her will should mirror yours.

The wills must be witnessed by two adults who are not inheriting from you. Please note that in California, wills are never notarized.

In addition to wills, you and your wife should have Advance Health Care Directives and Durable Powers of Attorney (DPOA) so that you may make important medical and financial decisions for one another in the event one of you should become incapacitated.

You should be able to get Advance Health Care Directive forms from your medical provider, or just email us at len@lentillem.com and we’ll send one to you.

The directive should be witnessed by two adults, one of whom can’t be related to you or inherit from you, or you can skip the witnesses and just have it notarized.

For your DPOA’s, there’s a California Statutory Durable General Power of Attorney form you can search for on the internet. It’s good for most purposes and should be signed before a Notary Public.