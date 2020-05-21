Len and Rosie: Estranged daughter wants to know if she's in dad's will

Dear Len & Rosie,
I am a 60-year-old woman whose father died about five or six years ago. We weren’t on speaking terms for many years.
I have been wondering if I perhaps have some claim to his estate.
Is there some way to check on this? He died in Los Angeles.
I didn’t like my father, but I would like some of his money. Any information I could get would be greatly appreciated.
Carole
Dear Carole,
When your father died, he left behind a will or a trust, or he died intestate (without a will).
If he had a will or trust, you would not be entitled to any money or property at all unless you were specifically named as a beneficiary, or if the will or trust was written so generically as to grant property and money to “my children.”
Most professionally written wills and trusts have catch-all disinheritance language that excludes relatives and anyone else not specifically named as beneficiaries.
So unless your father had a change of heart, it is unlikely you are entitled to a portion of the estate.
If your father’s estate was probated in the courts, or if he had a trust to avoid probate, then you should have received a legal notice of the probate court proceedings or the existence of the trust.
However, if you were so estranged that nobody knew your address, then notice can be dispensed with if a diligent search was made for you.
You have little chance to collect anything.
If there was a probate, then a final order was signed by the judge.
In order to reopen the estate five years later, you’d have to prove that the executor intentionally failed to provide you with notice.
There’s also one way your father’s assets could have been passed on without providing any notice to you at all.
If he named pay-on-death beneficiaries on all of his accounts, and he added joint tenants on his real properties, if any, then everything would have been transferred upon his death without any requirement to provide you with any legal notice.
Given your long term estrangement, it’s almost certain that your father deliberately left nothing to you.
Keep this in mind when you decide how much of your personal effort, and money, you want to sink into this.
Len & Rosie
Len Tillem and Rosie McNichol are elder law attorneys. Contact them at 846 Broadway, Sonoma, CA 95476, by phone at 707-996-4505.
