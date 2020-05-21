Len and Rosie: Estranged daughter wants to know if she's in dad's will

If your father’s estate was probated in the courts, or if he had a trust to avoid probate, then you should have received a legal notice of the probate court proceedings or the existence of the trust.

However, if you were so estranged that nobody knew your address, then notice can be dispensed with if a diligent search was made for you.

You have little chance to collect anything.

If there was a probate, then a final order was signed by the judge.

In order to reopen the estate five years later, you’d have to prove that the executor intentionally failed to provide you with notice.

There’s also one way your father’s assets could have been passed on without providing any notice to you at all.

If he named pay-on-death beneficiaries on all of his accounts, and he added joint tenants on his real properties, if any, then everything would have been transferred upon his death without any requirement to provide you with any legal notice.

Given your long term estrangement, it’s almost certain that your father deliberately left nothing to you.

Keep this in mind when you decide how much of your personal effort, and money, you want to sink into this.

Len & Rosie

Len Tillem and Rosie McNichol are elder law attorneys. Contact them at 846 Broadway, Sonoma, CA 95476, by phone at 707-996-4505.