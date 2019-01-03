Dear Len & Rosie,
My 85-year-old mother has an extremely modest estate consisting of approximately $10,000 in a money market account and her home furnishings and personal effects.
She receives social security benefits and a modest monthly pension from her previous part time employment.
She does not own a home. My father is no longer living.
My three siblings and I wish to avoid the expense of probate upon our mother’s death.
Can we avoid probate by now establishing the account holding her $10,000, as a joint account with one of the siblings and simply divide her furnishings and personal effects as we choose, upon her death?
Jim
Dear Jim,
Since your mother has only $10,000 in assets, it’s pointless for her to spend two or three thousand dollars on a trust.
Fortunately, no matter what she does, there should be no probate upon her death. She has too little money.
If your mother were to pass away with no joint tenants on her bank account, her estate will still avoid probate because its total value is under $150,000. You and your siblings can simply wait forty days or more after her death and collect her accounts using a small estate declaration under California Probate Code section 13101.
But your idea is better. Using a small estate declaration, not only would your family have to wait forty days after your mother’s death to close her accounts, but you would also become personally liable for your mother’s debts, up to the value of her accounts.
If your mother names her children as joint owners on her accounts, then you’ll have continuous access to her accounts, both now and after your mother passes away.
But she shouldn’t just put one of you on her accounts. If only one child inherits from your mother, he or she won’t be under any legal obligation divide the money in equal shares. It’s better for your mother to name all of you as joint tenants.
Your mother doesn’t even need a will, because if she dies without one, her estate would pass equally among her children by intestate succession (the law about who gets what when someone dies without a will).
If her accounts are in joint tenancy, then the only assets of her estate will be her personal possessions. These are usually never probated unless the heirs fight over who gets the jewelry, antiques, and other family mementoes.
But your mother hasn’t entirely avoided the need for estate planning.
She absolutely needs to have a Durable General Power of Attorney and an Advance Health Care Directive.
If she were to become incapacitated, and she doesn’t have these documents, then it may become necessary to put her into a conservatorship to give someone the authority to make important legal and medical decisions on her behalf.
Len & Rosie