Len and Rosie:Friend's husband died with no will

Your friends could have avoided this if only they had made wills leaving everything to one another, assuming that’s what they wanted. If he had wanted to protect his daughter too, he could have created a trust that gave his wife the right to live in the home until her death. But it’s too late for that. The best your friend can do now is to make a deal with her husband’s daughter. Maybe she’ll be willing to forgo selling the home now in return for inheriting the entire property upon her step-mother’s death.

As for Social Security, the rule is that you have to be married for one year for a surviving spouse to collect a pension off of the deceased spouse’s earnings record. If your friend’s husband died before their first anniversary, there’s nothing that can be done.

We hate to be the bearers of such bad tidings but we do so in the hope that readers of this column will take note. Everyone wants to save money, but with regards to estate planning, saving money in the short term frequently costs more money and creates more problems in the long term.

Getting married or divorced is always a reason to consult with an estate planning attorney to make sure that your affairs are in order. If your friend and her husband had done that, she wouldn’t be in such trouble today.

