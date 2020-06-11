Len and Rosie: Have squatters taken control of uncle's home?

And if there was a probate, then notice was supposed to have been given to your uncle’s parents, if alive, or his brothers and sisters or their living descendants.

You can check with the Superior Court in the county where your uncle resided on his death to see if any probate was opened, but chances are that never happened.

What’s more likely to be the case here is that this “friend” has been squatting in your uncle’s home for five years and there may not be a will or trust at all.

So what your family should do is to hire a lawyer, and petition the court to administer your uncle’s estate in probate.

Because there is no will, at least that you know of, your uncle’s estate will be distributed by intestate succession—either to his parents, or brothers and sisters and their living descendants, depending on who was alive at the time of your brother’s death.

If you do this, you’ll get appointed by the court as the administrator of your uncle’s estate.

Then, you can send notice terminating this woman’s tenancy and follow through with an eviction when she refuses to leave.